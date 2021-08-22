Sky broadband down again! Anger as internet stops working in fresh UK outage

Sky broadband customers have had a rough week. On Friday, thousands were unable to connect to the popular internet service. The gremlins are back with new reports of flooding in which some parts of the UK including Chippenham, Worcester and Swindon were hit by yet another broadband outage.

Users are complaining about their inability to access the internet or get online at 1 p.m.

Down Detector is an independent service that monitors websites and tracks mentions on social media. It shows a significant spike in complaints by Sky Broadband customers. More than 1200 people complained about the service each minute at its peak.

Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 12:31.48 +0000