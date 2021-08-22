Quantcast
The AA advises owners of classic petrol cars that they 'don't want to go'. They should have E10 fuel in the tanks

The AA advises owners of classic petrol cars that they 'don’t want to go'. They should have E10 fuel in the tanks

Greg Carter is a technical specialist with the AA. He said that drivers who have accidentally filled up their car with E10 fuel should dilute it as quickly and thoroughly as possible to prevent any problems. The richer fuel could damage key components like rubber seals or steel, he said.

Express.co.uk was informed by him that he didn’t necessarily want it to be drained.

You want to get all the fuel out and dilute it as fast as you can with superunleaded, which will still be at E5.

Carter previously stated that it would take time before any damage occurs if someone tops up with E10 fuel.

The RAC previously stated that E10 gasoline in an incompatible vehicle “shouldn’t be a catastrophe”.

Hagerty Insurance, a classic car insurance company has warned that older cars should not be filled with E10 fuel.

According to them, tests by the Department for Transport revealed a variety of problems with the fuel.

These included fuel pump damage, fuel pumps failure and corrosion to fuel hoses.

