The best way to travel with electric cars for as little as 1p Mile from Tomorrow

Ovo will launch a tariff that allows EV drivers to only pay 1p per mile. It will be made available from tomorrow.
Users will pay less electricity to charge their vehicles with the “type of usage” tariff.
It isn’t the only offer encouraging electric vehicles.
Mitsubishi has reduced the Outlander petrol hybrid model to PS4,000
It can travel 32.5 miles on a single tank of gas and emits only 196 grams per km CO2.
It is therefore in one of the lowest tax brackets for cars.
Customers who buy the OutlanderPHEV receive extra incentives, including 10,000 mile of electricity free when they switch to OVO Energy.
Mitsubishi stated that the vehicle would be offered under financing, and motorists will pay PS289 per month for 49-months.
The Government intends to ban the sale of petrol or diesel vehicles by 2030, making electric cars the future.
Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State, Energy and Industrial Strategy, talked on Sky News about the importance of electric cars in reducing carbon emissions.
He stated, “It’s not something that happens overnight. It is a gradual process.”
It’s much cheaper to buy an electric car now than it was just a few years back.
We’re working to bring charging points to the market and are trying to make that happen.
Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 12:56.14 +0000