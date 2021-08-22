The best way to travel with electric cars for as little as 1p Mile from Tomorrow

Ovo will launch a tariff that allows EV drivers to only pay 1p per mile. It will be made available from tomorrow.

Users will pay less electricity to charge their vehicles with the “type of usage” tariff.

It isn’t the only offer encouraging electric vehicles.

Mitsubishi has reduced the Outlander petrol hybrid model to PS4,000

It can travel 32.5 miles on a single tank of gas and emits only 196 grams per km CO2.