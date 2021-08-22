These are the Top Ten Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds

- Advertisement -

August

22. 2021 Read for 5 minutes

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



As they will likely offer a higher growth rate than average, investing in growth stocks can be a great strategy. Moreover, if the growth stock belongs to the mid-cap, then many consider it to be even better than the small- or large-cap. Generally, mid-cap companies are not as volatile as small-cap and have the potential to offer a higher percentage return than large-cap stocks. The problem investors have to face is choosing the right growth stocks. Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds are the best option to solve this problem. Let’s look at the top ten Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds.

Conferences, letters and other information from Q2 2021 hedge funds

Ten top mid-cap growth mutual funds

- Advertisement -

The past year’s return data from the U.S. has been used by us. News to determine the ten best Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds. These are the ten best Mid-Cap Growth Mutual Funds.

Morgan Stanley Inst Discovery Port, (MACGX 63%)

MACGX normally invests in established and emerging companies having capitalizations within the range of companies part of the Russell Midcap(r) Growth Index. The fund’s return has been over 9% for the past three months, and 49% for the last three year. MACGX is home to more than $4.60 trillion in assets. Top three holdings include Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl and Pinterest.

Principal Small-MidCap Growth Fund, (PSMHX 64%)

PSMHX invests in equity securities of companies with small- to medium market caps. In the past three months, this fund has returned more than 2%. PSMHX is worth more than $10,000,000 in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: SVB Financial Group, Horizon Therapeutics and Zendesk.

Kinetics Market Opportunities Fund (KMKAX, 77%)

KMKAX has all of its assets invested in the Market Opportunities Portfolio. This portfolio is a series from Kinetics Portfolios Trust. The fund’s return has been more than 6% over the past three months, and 20% for the past three years. KMKAX is worth more than $130million in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and DREAM Unlimited.

American Beacon ARK Transfmt Innov Fd [ADNAX, 78%)

ADNAX typically invests in equity securities such as common stocks or other equity investments. The fund’s return has been over 7% for the past three months, and 42% for the last three year. ADNAX’s total assets are approximately $1.10 trillion. Top three holdings include Roku, Teladoc Health, and Tesla.

Kinetics Paradigm Fund (KNPAX, 91%)

- Advertisement -

KNPAX invests all of its assets in the Paradigm Portfolio. This trust is part of Kinetics Portfolios Trust. The fund’s return has been more than 1% over the past three months, and 19% for the last three year. KNPAX is worth more than $900million in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Brookfield Asset Management.

Essex Environmental Opportunities Fund, 93%)

GEOSX invests primarily in securities that are involved in environmental investment themes, such as Environmental Finance and Renewable Energy. The fund’s return has been more than 7% over the past three months, and 26% for the last three year. GEOSX is home to more than $64million in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Fidelity(r) Inv MM Fds Government, Raven Industries and Cree.

Baron Focused Growth Fund, 94%)

BFGFX is an investment fund that has a long-term goal. It invests primarily in common stocks of small and medium-sized U.S. growth companies. The fund’s return has been over 2% for the past three months, and 39% for the last three year. BFGFX is worth more than $680million. The top three holdings of the fund are: Tesla, CoStar Group and Penn National Gaming.

Tanaka Growth Fund (TGFRX, 106%)

TGFRX can invest in common stock and equity securities for companies of all sizes. It may also invest in foreign securities, as well as emerging market securities. The fund’s return has been over 1% for the past three months, and 26% for the last three year. TGFRX is worth more than $21million in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Amyris, Apple and Onto Innovation.

Shelton Green Alpha Fund, (NEXTX 113%)

NEXTX mainly invests in the companies that it believes are among the best in managing environmental risks and opportunities, as well as show above average growth potential. The fund’s return has been over 9% for the past three months, and 44% for the last three year. NEXTX’s total assets exceed $300 million. Moderna, JinkoSolar Holding, and CRISPR Therapeutics are the top three assets of the fund.

Kinetics Spinoff and Corporate Rest Fd, LSHAX (114%)

LSHAX invests mainly in equity securities of spinoff companies and companies going through any type of corporate restructuring. The fund’s return has been over 4% for the past three months, and 22% for the last three year. LSHAX is worth $27.60million in assets. The top three holdings of the fund are: Texas Pacific Land, PayPal Holdings and DREAM Unlimited.