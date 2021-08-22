Use TweetDeck

We’ve seen a lot of changes to Twitter in recent months, including the introduction of a subscription plan with perks, tweaks to the way that replies work, and a new font that hasn’t been universally welcomed. There are also Fleets which proved to be very short-lived.
But Twitter is also busy updating and evolving its other Twitter client: TweetDeck. TweetDeck was launched in 2008, acquired by Twitter in 2011 and is a portal to Twitter for powerful users. You get real-time updates and advanced search tools.
TweetDeck is a great alternative to the standard Twitter client. As we’ve said Twitter is testing updates to TweetDeck too, so it looks like even more functionality is on the way (and we’re fingers crossed hoping they don’t hobble any already there.)
Right now, TweetDeck is only available in a web browser, but it’s possible that mobile apps are planned somewhere down the line as Twitter continues to develop the product.
TweetDeck’s unique layout is split into configurable columns, which you can control. Twitter has a singular column that displays the tweets from the people following you. TweetDeck allows you to have both this column as well as many others. You can view a lot of tweets simultaneously if you have a large screen monitor.
Click the big blue button to add columns+The icon is located on the left side of TweetDeck’s interface. You can also set columns to display your tweets (tweets by people you follow), your tweets and mentions as well as tweets that match a specific search term. One of your Twitter lists or a topic you choose is another option.
For example, you could set up a search for the hashtag in a news story to monitor all tweets. You can also create a list of some of the most popular people on Twitter and then use that list to replace your timeline, especially if you only need a brief update about what’s going on on Twitter.
Multiple lists can be set up for different times and you could switch among them depending on whether or not you are working. You can choose the order in which columns are displayed and the number of them that appear at any given time. TweetDeck also allows you to manage multiple accounts from the same interface, giving you more control over the content you see and the times you see it.
The columns you have configured automatically update in real-time, which makes them a distinct alternative to standard Twitter. The columns scroll nearly instantly when new tweets are received, so you may need to scroll down a bit to pause them.
It is especially useful when searching for hashtags and searches. However, a column could quickly become overwhelming if you search terms are too general or popular. Simply click the+Click on the button in the menu bar to the left.You can searchTweetDeck will ask you to enter your search terms. By default, the new column is added to the right-hand corner.
Clicking on the sliders icon in the search column will open up more options. You can restrict the search results to tweets that contain images, enter keywords, exclude tweets, set dates and decide whether to display retweets. You can further refine your search by tweet author and location.
This gives you great flexibility in sifting through millions upon millions of tweets every day. It can be used for anything, from monitoring a specific news article or hashtag to checking the number of times that a user has been mentioned on Twitter, all in real-time.
Each column has the ability to be modified using the sliders icon. However, the options available will vary depending on the type of column. When you’re showing one of your lists, for example, you can choose to only show tweets that match or exclude certain keywords, and you can decide whether or not retweets are included. A list column can be restricted to mentions or tweet authors.
Each column is assigned a number.PreferencesThis option allows you to control whether embedded media will be displayed and the size of embedded media that should appear on your screen. It is possible to enable or disable notifications on your desktop for specific columns. However, we recommend that you avoid using this feature with frequently updated feeds as you may be overwhelmed by the alerts.
Then, click the cog icon in the lower left corner of TweetDeck’s interface.SettingIf you prefer a more slow and deliberate approach to tweets coming in to your columns, you can also change their interface settings.
TweetDeck allows you to create and schedule tweets. Clicking the compose button at the top of TweetDeck’s interface will allow you to tell others what’s going on, as well as share images and links. You can schedule your tweet to be sent at a later time from within the same interface. Direct messages are also possible using the same panel.
Publiated at Sun, 22 August 2021 11:03 pm – 0000