Where can I find a Minecraft jungle temple?

The Jungle Temple is one of the rarest naturally generated structures in Minecraft. This is mainly due to the fact that it is located in the densely wooded jungle biome, which are quite rare in their own right. Although these temples are not very impressive, some Minecraft gamers may be tempted to start searching for them.

The jungle temple, as mentioned above, is very rare and will be difficult to find. Minecraft players do have some tricks that can help locate these structures.

How to efficiently search for jungle temples in Minecraft

How to locate a jungle temple

The “Brazilian” Technique (Image via Minecraft)

- Advertisement -

Players will not be able to locate jungle temples easily because they are scattered randomly throughout large jungle biomes in the Overworld.

The jungle biomes, as mentioned above are among the most rare biomes found in Minecraft. This evasive biome will be the first task. Once the jungle is discovered, the player can now search for the temple.

The jungle biomes can be dense and a Minecraft player may not see a temple even though they are right there. Here is where fire can be extremely helpful.

Arsonists in Minecraft are more than willing to experiment with this method, as Minecraft fire spreads rapidly. The player will need to create a large fire in the hope of uncovering the jungle temple.

- Advertisement -

The dense jungle will cause fire to spread quickly and be difficult to control. Players should ensure that they’re willing to sacrifice a significant portion of their jungle in order to build a few temples. It is still very fun to make Minecraft temples.

Next is the flying contraption/elytra method. A simple contraption can be built that slowly flies over the jungle biome. This will allow players to spend a lot more time searching the biome. Although this could be done with an elytra it may not be possible to search the jungle for temples.

[Embedded content]

The YouTube video above provides some helpful facts and stats about the jungle temple in Minecraft.

Also read: How to find shipwrecks in Minecraft

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Publiated Mon, 23 August 2021 at 02:04:05 +0000