You can watch Premier League live on PS4 or PS5 with no Sky Sports subscription, smart TV or smart TV

To watch Premier League Football from your own home, you don’t have to subscribe to Sky, stream or buy a smart TV.

Anyone with a PlayStation 4 and PS5 can stream football live through the console by simply downloading one or more apps.

Sky Sports shows most Premier League matches live, along with games from other European divisions.

You can watch live action on your PS4 or PS5 consoles by going to the TV/Video section.

After you have entered the appstore, the NOWTV app can be downloaded for free.

You can log in with the username and password you have already created to gain access to Entertainment packages, Movies, or Sports. You can also create an account at the NOW TV website.

NOW TV does not require a subscription. Users can buy daily and monthly passes to all Sky Sports channels.

You can cancel your monthly pass at any time for as low as PS24.99