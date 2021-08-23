504 Gateway Time-out 504 Gateway Time-out nginx/1.14.0 (Ubuntu)

Bungie has big plans for Destiny 2 over the coming weeks, with Season of the Lost confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Destiny 2 Season 15 Release Date Reveal has been set for Tuesday August 24, 2021. - Advertisement - Destiny 3.03 will be launched at this time, which ushers the Season of the Lost on all platforms. There is good news: there is a lot more information available about what lies ahead for the Destiny universe. However, August 24 is also when all the details about the game will be revealed including new content plans.

WHAT TIME AND DATE IS DESTINY 2 SESON 15 RELEASED? - Advertisement - Destiny 2 Season 15 launch date and time have been set for Tuesday August 24th at 6pm BST. The same patch for North American gamers will go live around 10:00 PDT. It is one launch for all platforms. This means that everybody can access the latest update simultaneously. Destiny 2’s maintenance will take place on Tuesday August 24 in preparation of Destiny 2’s update 3.3.0. Here is the “Timeline of Events” 8:45 AM PDT (14500 UTC). Maintenance starts. - Advertisement - 8.45 am PDT (1545 UTC). Players are taken out of activities. Destiny 2 has been taken offline. 10:00 AM PDT (1600 UTC): The update 3.3.0 is now available on all platforms across the globe. Destiny 2 will allow players to login again. 12:00 PM PDT (2000 UTC): Destiny 2 Maintenance is scheduled to end.

Crossplay will play a major part in Destiny 2 Season 15 and the first portion of it will be the name change associated with its August release. “Cross Play will be available in Season of the [REDACTED]]. Players will be able to log in and play Season of the [REDACTED] for the first time. The name they use on their platform of choice becomes their Bungie Name when Cross Play is live. “The player’s Bungie name will be determined by the display name for the first platform with which they log in to Destiny 2 starting at 10 am PDT, August 24, 2021.” Destiny 2 Season 15 is getting new reveals. There are also returning and fresh characters that have been confirmed. Bungie sent Guardians additional details about the Season of the Lost and new reveal dates. We are keeping a lot of the Season of the [Redacted] details close to our chest, including the Season 15 weapon you’ll be able to see next week. Some of the weapons that you’ll be earning in Season 15 will also be shown.

The next season’s ritual quest weapon is a rocket launcher equipped with the Explosive Light perk. You can also collect Vanguard-, Gambit- and Crucible-themed weapon ornaments by upgrading to the vendor ranks. We are giving you three weapons to reward your efforts in completing Vanguard Strikes and Gambit matches. After completing the activities using random rolls, these weapons will be randomly dropped. This is a peek at the possibilities. Bungie also confirms that the Prophecy Dungeon’s lloot pool is being modified. These include original Rewards from the Trials of the Nine that are added to the Nine-themed Dungeon. Bungie revealed that the weapons were upgraded using random rolls, and some of them will be dropped from certain encounters in the Prophecy Dungeon. We will be bringing you more Destiny 2 Season 15 news, as we hear about the official release date for Tuesday.

Publication Date: Mon, 23 August 2021 at 05.01:00 +0000