Amouranth, a Twitch streamer, reveals that she earns almost PS1million per month

Amouranth, a Twitch streamer has shared her staggering monthly earnings. This streamer, whose real name Kaitlyn Siragusa is, earns an astonishing $1.3million per month. That’s less than PS1million at the current exchange rate (PS950,000).
This is to put it in context: Lionel Messi, one of the most well-known people on the planet, is earning approximately PS2.47million per month at PSG.
This is Messi’s net take-home pay after taxes – plus bonuses.
Amouranth still makes a remarkable amount every month, something most people can only imagine.
Surprisingly, however, it isn’t the platform which launched her career that makes the largest earnings for the 27 year-old.
Twitch and TikTok make up $133,000 each month of Amouranth’s monthly salary.
Siragusa receives $189,000 monthly from her Patreon Page.
But the biggest earner for Amouranth is her OnlyFans page – which brings in over $1million each month, according to Dexerto.
Amouranth shared her earnings via her @wildkait personal Twitter account.
It was signed by the streamer “HEY!” Do you know of an OF creator or are you a creator at OnlyFans? This can be shared with them.
“JOIN @realFansly USING MY REFERRAL BELOW!” Let me know if you need any help or I can give you some tips on how to make your monetized platforms reach $1.3 million per month.
This fan asked me: “$1.3 net PM ?!?!” You’re obviously not serious! You’re making $15.6 net PCY? What are your monthly traffic and how many platforms does this cross?
Amouranth replied, “I’m glad that you asked. I conducted a broad interview and it contains screenshots as well as breakdowns of all you would want to know.”
The interview Amouranth talks about can be found on the Investment Talk website.
Investment Talk stated: “Highlighting a understanding of the business of content creation, product funnels and an interest capital preservation and accumulation through high saving rates and investments, this would be an excellent way to potentially lower the stigma surrounding this industry and those who are involved in it.
“At the beginning, I wanted this to be a deep dive in the OnlyFans business, with an interview that would spray around the work.
“Instead of the interview taking the show away, I wanted it to be the centerpiece of the article today.
Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 16:50:00 +0000