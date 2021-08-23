Amouranth, a Twitch streamer, reveals that she earns almost PS1million per month

Amouranth, a Twitch streamer has shared her staggering monthly earnings. This streamer, whose real name Kaitlyn Siragusa is, earns an astonishing $1.3million per month. That’s less than PS1million at the current exchange rate (PS950,000).

This is to put it in context: Lionel Messi, one of the most well-known people on the planet, is earning approximately PS2.47million per month at PSG.

- Advertisement -

This is Messi’s net take-home pay after taxes – plus bonuses.

Amouranth still makes a remarkable amount every month, something most people can only imagine.

Surprisingly, however, it isn’t the platform which launched her career that makes the largest earnings for the 27 year-old.