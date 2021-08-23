Apple iPhone 13: All we know about it

The Apple iPhone 12 series may only be a few months old, but we’re already hearing dozens of rumors about the iPhone 13 series and a potential September launch event. The iPhone 12 represented a major change for the iPhone series, with an all-new design, improved cameras, and more — but if rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 13 could be even more exciting.

This is all we know so far about the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 design

The iPhone 12 series brought major design changes to the iPhone, mainly due to the blockier design that took inspiration from the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. We don’t anticipate many design changes for the iPhone 13; however, there could be some tweaks.

The most recent leaks about the iPhone 13 come from serial leaker Jon Prosser, who says that he has obtained CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 13. These renders reveal a different diagonal camera layout on non-Pro iPhone models. They also show an increased thickness to allow for a larger battery. The device’s notch appears to be smaller.

According to some rumors, Apple may eventually move away from porting its iPhone. Many experts view Apple’s decision to bring MagSafe charging to the iPhone as the first step toward that change. However, it is highly unlikely that the iPhone 13 will see this change. While rumors had suggested that at least one model will do away with ports, and well-known TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in 2019 that Apple would release a portless iPhone in 2021, recent reports indicate that Apple could be sticking with the tried-and-true Lightning port for one year more.

A persistent rumor has it that the iPhone’s notch will be smaller. Rumours suggest Apple tried to make the iPhone 12 smaller but it was not possible. Apple is now focusing on the iPhone 13 to replace the notch. It’s unlikely that the notch will be gone altogether, but Ice Universe, a well-known leaker on Twitter, says that the notch will be shallower. A leak from Everything Apple Pro suggests the notch will be narrower rather than shallower, and Unbox Therapy managed to get their hands on a dummy iPhone 13 Pro Max device that may show off this smaller notch design.

Initial rumors about the iPhone 13 bringing back Touch ID were false. While facial recognition can be very useful, the pandemic proved that it is not always intuitive. For example, when wearing a mask. Bloomberg reported that Apple had been considering an In Display fingerprint sensor, however it later stated that the company wouldn’t ship the device this year.

The iPhone 13 could come in several colors. According to EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 series may come in a matte black that’s darker than the Graphite color currently on offer on the iPhone 12 Pro. Other recent rumors indicate that at least some iPhone 13 models will come in a new Rose Pink.

Display for iPhone 13

OLED display technology was introduced to all iPhone 12 models by the iPhone 12. As a result, display experiences on all iPhone 12 models are almost identical. Apple could give the iPhone 13 Pro models an additional step in 2021 with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For years there have been rumors about iPhones with high refresh rates. Experts once believed it would be on the iPhone 12. Rumours claimed that Apple had abandoned 120Hz panels in 2020 due to battery drain. As of now, according to Korean website The Elec, Apple will include LTPO technology on the iPhone 13 models, which would pave the way for a high refresh rate when necessary and lower refresh rates at other times. Weinbach leaked the information, noting that the iPhone 13’s display will be 120Hz and will also have an “always-on” display similar to some Android phones. Weinbach claims that the “toned down lock screen” will be the display’s always-on function. It will show both the current time and battery status. The screen will also display notifications, although only a portion of them will be visible. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s reporter later confirmed that the feature will be on all times.

The standard iPhone 13 models won’t get high refresh rates tech. They will hopefully all be able to get the high refresh rate tech in the iPhone 14 Series.

iPhone 13 specifications

- Advertisement -

Although there isn’t much information about the iPhone 13’s specifications, there are some. Notably, according to Jon Prosser, some of the iPhone 13 prototypes offer a hefty 1TB of storage, which is double the maximum capacity of the iPhone 12.

There are other things you can assume about the specs of iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 is likely to use the Apple A15 chip. This new Apple A15 chip will continue with a 5nm process. Apple is investing billions into its chip-making, with much of that research going to laptop-class processors like the M1. That said, the iPad Pro has seen a boost in performance with the inclusion of the M1 — and while it’s unlikely the iPhone will get an M-series chip, the A-series will still likely get a performance boost and will continue the tradition of being the most powerful mobile chip in the game. According to a report from DigiTimes, chip manufacturer TSMC will continue to build the A-series of chips for the iPhone 13.

When it comes to the bigger battery referred to above, a report in mid-August from Trendforce (via Pocket-Lint) says that Apple won’t actually be making its iPhones thicker or heavier but will instead be relying on clever engineering and tweaks to its circuit board design so that it can fit a larger battery in the same size chassis. When it comes to the precise numbers, ZDNet reports that the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery capacity will go up from 3,687mAh to 4,352mAh. According to the publication, the iPhone 13 Pro will have a 30-95mAh battery while the iPhone 13 Pro has a 2,815mAh. The iPhone 13 Mini will ship with a 2406mAh battery rather than the 2227mAh found in the 12 Mini.

iPhone 13 cameras

Although the iPhone 12 wasn’t as much of an upgrade in camera quality than the iPhone 11 series it was, it represented a significant step-up, particularly with the bigger sensors and sensor-shift technology on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Rumours suggest that this tech may be available in lower-end iPhones by 2021. One rumor from display analyst Ross Young suggests that all iPhone 13 devices will get the same sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, another rumor suggests that a new upgrade is in the works. According to an investor note from Barclays, all four iPhone 13 models will get an ultrawide camera with an f/1.8 aperture. Kuo disagrees with this claim, stating that the iPhone 13 Pro will have a larger aperture. Kuo claims that autofocus will finally be available for ultra-wide cameras. This will mark a significant upgrade to the camera’s capabilities. TrendForce’s later report supports Kuo’s claim. It states that the iPhone 13 Pro will get autofocus. However, Apple will make it available to all 2022 models.

Weinbach claims that the iPhone 13 will place a greater emphasis on astrophotography and will have an auto mode which can be switched by the iPhone. Weinbach claims that the iPhone 13 will allow users to edit the bokeh effects after they record videos. This report was later corroborated by Bloomberg, who added that Apple was calling this Cinematic Video. Apple may also be expanding its video-capture capabilities with ProRes Support, which allows you to make more tweaks to the video. This is basically a video version for the ProRaw format that Apple introduced to iPhones in 2013. It has been used for many years on other platforms by creatives.

Rumours suggest that Apple might include a lidar sensor in all of its iPhone 13 models. This will allow for quicker autofocus in low-light conditions and could play an important role in future AR tech.

What number of iPhone 13 models are there?

Apple’s iPhone 13 will apparently duplicate the iPhone 12 lineup. We can also expect the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max as well as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. Reports from Analysts as Trendforce say that the company is planning to focus on the bigger iPhones, as the company found the initial sales of the iPhone Mini to be disappointing.

It will be called iPhone 13 when it is released.

Trendforce claims that Apple views the 2021 iPhone as an extension to the 2020 iPhone 12S. Some reports claim that Apple may call the iPhone 12S the iPhone 12S. Trendforce also stated that they view the iPhone 12S series 2021 as an extension to the iPhone 12S series 2021. The number 13 has also been associated with some unfortunate cultural issues. On the other hand, a new report from the Economic Daily News, citing supply chain sources, says that Apple will indeed be calling the 2021 iPhone the iPhone 13, with a view toward a September launch.

iPhone 13 Pricing and Release Date

The phones are expected to be priced at the same level as the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 was launched in October by Apple. However, Apple releases new models every September. As long as there are no supply chain problems, we believe the iPhone 13 will be released in September. An analyst for Wedbush predicted the iPhone 13 would launch on September 14, going off Apple’s trend of holding its iPhone events on Tuesdays. It’s also a good sign for the supply chain that Apple still expects to ship more iPhones than it usually does, ordering a production run of 90 million iPhones as opposed to the usual 75 million.

