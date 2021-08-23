Arsenal Chief Edu’s Daughter reveals abusive messages in Emotional statement

Arsenal’s start to the season has been difficult. They lost their first two Premier League matches 2-0 to Brentford, and 2-0 to Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta led the Gunners in back-to-back eighth place finishes. The club did not qualify for Europe last year.

This summer Arsenal was the top spending team in the transfer window, making the Spaniard a popular choice.

Fans have found it difficult to believe that the company has spent PS50million on Ben White, and PS30m on Aaron Ramsdale, a backup goalkeeper.

While Arsenal continues to have a terrible run, Edu is likely to continue being a target for abuse. It’s unfortunate to see the effects of his actions on Arsenal’s pitch.

Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 15:54.09 +0000