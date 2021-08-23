Arsenal opens Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s transfer opportunities despite Mikel Arteta plans

Arsenal are open to letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depart the club this summer if any offers come in for their star striker. After suffering two losses and failing to score, the Gunners are now in the worst place they have been in all of their history.

After being hit by COVID-19 on Arsenal’s first day, Aubameyang was unable to attend Arsenal’s loss at Brentford. However, he was healthy enough to sit down for Sunday’s home defeat to Chelsea.

Gabon’s international Gabon was brought in for about half an hour, but he couldn’t make his team overturn their deficit. Chelsea stormed to top.

After the shocking start to their side, Boss Mikel Arteta feels under pressure. According to The Telegraph, Aubameyang will not be stopped by another club if they show interest.

Arteta’s 32-year old forward is still a major player and remains in his plans. However, he is not considered indispensable by the club.

Last time, Aubameyang was stricken by a number of personal difficulties.

