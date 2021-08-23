Quantcast
Asterix & Obelix win 'em up Slap them all! Get Release date November

Asterix & Obelix win 'em up Slap them all! Get Release date November

You can find it on the Switch, PC, Switch and PC.

Asterix & Obelix will be fisticuffs with Mr Nutz Studio’s 2D beat ’em-up Asterix & Obelix : Slap them all!. This game is due to release for PlayStation 3, Xbox and Switch on the 25th of November.

You can slap everyone! The story takes place in Roman-occupied Gaul around 50 BC. Publisher Micriods says that “only one small village of Indomitable Gauls is still standing against the invaders.”

These Gauls include Obelix and Asterix, whom players can control while they travel (either alone or with a friend via local cooperative) through iconic locales from comic books. They will battle pirates, Roman legionaries, brigands “and even the dreaded Normans”. As you can see, the hand-animated adventures look amazing.

Asterix & Obelix – Slap them all! Official Trailer for the Release Date.

Although there isn’t much information available about the game, it will be available on both digital and physical formats for PC, Switch and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and backward compatibility – starting 25 November.

The Limited Edition or Collector’s Edition are available for those who want to purchase a physical copy. While the former includes the game and two stickers sheets as well as three lithographs, the Collector’s Edition also contains a 10.5″ Asterix figurine.

