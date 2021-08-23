Black Box praised as a life-saving tool for its ability to reduce mortality Speeding, fatal car accidents

Their FluxScore blackbox offering, FluxScore Black Box Analysis, reduces the amount of gross and significant speeders by an incredible 60% and 70% respectively.

The company has shown that its research has revealed it can achieve values of 52 percent and 42 percent respectively after the app and box have been activated for 90 days. This shows that it is more effective at speeding down in the long-term.

Reduced speed helps to prevent collisions and significantly decreases severity of injury from any type of impact.

According to the World Health Organisation, an average speed increase of only 0.6 mph increases your risk of injury-inducing crashes by three percent.

