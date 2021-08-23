Brian Travers, UB40’s founder and CEO, has died at 62

- Advertisement -

The band announced that Brian Travers, a saxophonist and songwriter for UB40, has passed away at the age of 62.

On August 22, the musician and founding member of reggae died in Moseley, surrounded by his loved ones.

Brian revealed that he would need a second operation to remove a brain tumor in the next two years. He had suffered a seizure just before Christmas last year.

The band released the following statement: “It is with great sorrow that we announce our comrade and brother, founder UB40 member, and musical legend Brian David Travers.

After a courageous and long battle against cancer, Brian passed away last night. We are thinking of Brian’s wife Lesley and his son Jamie.

“We are all deeply affected by the news. We ask you to respect our family’s privacy.

Travers, along with other band members from Birmingham schools, formed Travers’ band in 1978. They chose their name to refer to the form that was issued at the time to those claiming unemployment benefits.

They have sold over 100 million albums and produced hit songs like Red Red Wine, Falling In love With You.

The band has been a success in Britain, with more than 40 of their top 40 hits.

Band: UB40 – Astro, James Brown and Robin Campbell, as well as Brian Travers, Earl Falconer, and Duncan Campbell pictured in 2009.

Travers performed with the band for the last time at an Arena Birmingham concert on December 19, 2019.

The line-up of the band remained nearly unchanged for almost three decades, until January 2008 when Ali Campbell left.

Duncan Campbell, frontman of UB40, announced in June that he was ill and would be replaced by Matt Doyle (Kioko) as lead singer.

Doyle was added to the latest line-up, which included Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown and Earl Falconer as well as Tony Mullings, Martin Meredith, Travers, Laurence Parry, Tony Mullings and Tony Mullings.

Campbell (63), is currently recovering from strokes last year. He has stated now that he has “reluctantly decided” to leave the band which includes his brother Robin.

He stated in a statement that he had made the decision to uncharacteristically retire from the band to concentrate on his recovery.

‘I am extremely grateful and want to thank the fans for their support throughout this time as well as during my time at UB40.

“The band has my complete support moving forward, and I, of course, send my best wishes for their future with the new singer.”

The band released the following statement: “We are happy to confirm that Duncan Campbell, our lead singer, was admitted to hospital due to a stroke.

We can confirm that Duncan is doing well, but we request fans to keep Duncan’s family and friends private as he makes his way to what we hope to be a speedy and strong recovery.

“We are looking forward to meeting you on the road next spring.”