Quantcast
28.6 C
United States of America
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Call of Duty player spends more than PS4,000 on the hit game, then is banned

By Newslanes Media
0
18

Must read

Call of Duty player spends more than PS4,000 on the hit game, then is banned

According to the gamer, they had arrived in Australia and decided to download Call of Duty Mobile. They were quickly handed a 10-minute ban.

The Call of Duty fan initially didn’t like this but was eventually banned for one hour.

- Advertisement -

The gamer then allegedly received a 10 year ban.

Reddit’s post explaining the situation read “Please vote to help me out, my account has been banned for 10 year”.

Redditor Bronac1234 wrote: “So, I used to be from Pakistan. I began playing codm there. Then, when I moved to Australia recently, I began playing again.

However, I was given a ban for 10 minutes yesterday. I wasn’t too concerned about it since it only lasted 10 minutes.

- Advertisement -

“I was banned for an hour after I hopped onto today. This is what I don’t understand.

Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 @ 15:43.20 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFor The First Time, a Tortoise Has Been Filmed Going in For The Kill… Very Slowly
Next articleArsenal Chief Edu’s Daughter reveals abusive messages in Emotional statement
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks