Dan Walker: BBC Breakfast’s host says goodbye to TV rival After ‘personal news.

Erron said, “I have had incredible opportunities at @ITV, including launching @itvpeston and directing #LifeStories & primetime leaders debates. I also travel the globe, as well as exclusive interviews with President Trump and @piersmorgan. I also got a part on Bridget Jones Baby!

He said: “I would like to thank GMB Editor @NeilThompson62 and Peston Editor Vicky [email protected] for their belief in me. I am incredibly grateful to the incredible studio crews and my amazing on-air team. “I’m excited for the next chapter, and I look forward to a lie in. (sic).

Dan shared his support and was among the first to respond to the news.

The BBC Breakfast hoster, who has 722,000 followers, wrote “All the best Erron”

