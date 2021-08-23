Destiny 2 Witch queen: Time and Season 3.30 Update

A special livestream is being hosted on Twitch today by Bungie, who have confirmed they will be fully revealing the new Destiny 2 Witch Queen DLC.

This special event will take place one hour before the Season 15 or Season of the Lost begins.

Unfortunately, the Witch Queen DLC won’t be released this year. Season 15 will provide the next update.

The Witch Queen was described earlier as “The Witch Queen represents a significant evolution in the ongoing tale of Destiny 2”. Beyond Light provided the basis and enabled us to connect Destiny 2 and Destiny 3 together. However, The Witch Queen will ignite the flames on an interconnected story across Lightfall, Destiny 2 and beyond that is unlike any we have ever tried before. It features characters, arcs and heroes as well as villains that continue over many future releases.

We wanted to give ourselves plenty of time so that The Witch Queen can unfold as it does. This is why we started with The Witch Queen’s exceptional first chapter.