DVLA warns that current rules for medical checks may be ‘gravely flawed. Safety on the roads

BMA Professional Fees Committee Chair Dr Peter Holden warns that only GPs have full access to medical records, which can be vital in assessing someone’s driving ability.

He stated that thousands of drivers across the nation require medical approval to be able to renew or obtain their driver’s license.

- Advertisement -

We know some drivers are aware that there is a DVLA backlog and bypass the queues at their GP practices. They instead go to registered third-party medical professionals.

The problem is that only a person’s doctor has access to the full medical records of a patient so they can determine if that person is healthy enough to drive.

READ MORE Drivers could have to wait up to 10 weeks before their licences are renewed

Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 12:00:07 +0000