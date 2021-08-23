Fabio and Tottenham face Adama Traore’s transfer problem Paratici considers two alternatives

Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici could be forced to choose between a move for Adama Traore or a new striker, according to reports. Spurs have been heavily linked with the Wolves winger in recent weeks, with Nuno Espirito Santo believed to be a keen admirer of his former player.

Traore is still under contract with Molineux through the summer 2024, but has yet to reach new terms. His future remains uncertain due to the circumstances.

Wolves had been in talks about a possible new contract last year. However, the Spaniard was reluctant to sign a long-term deal with the club. Traore may still choose to stay in the West Midlands but it is believed that there are mutual understandings about whether a decision to move out would be wise for everyone. Spurs seem to be the most likely destination for the winger with only eight days left in the summer transfer window. Nuno may be looking to raid Wolves in an attempt to get Traore to North London. Paratici and the Portuguese boss could have to make tough calls to secure the signature of the 25-year old.

Spurs are also expected to sign a new striker for Harry Kane, while Nuno is reportedly keen to use the 3-5-2 formation used by Wolves many times during his tenure as manager. However, they will not be able to sign an out-and-out marksman if Traore joins the club, according to football.london. Paratici will be forced to choose between moving the Wolves forward, or another target that has the ability to move the line. Spurs have been in talks with Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the last week. However, a move that is successful for one or both of these players seems to be too much at this time.

In the meantime, Son Heung-min has been suggested to take on a prominent role following Nuno and Spurs. This would give Son the opportunity to renew his partnership with Kane. The pair scored 55 goals in all competitions together last season. Wolves reportedly put a PS40million price tag on Traore. It remains to be seen if Paratici is able to secure his services by the end of this month. Noel Whelan, a former Premier League striker and forward, recently predicted that Spurs would take action on their interest in Nuno. Whelan said Nuno can get the best out of a player who he is familiar with so well.

“He’s a thrilling player, very direct,” Whelan told Football Insider. He improved Wolves greatly during his time working with Nuno Espirito Sante. His end result was not up to his standards, which is always a criticism. We’ve witnessed that he’s improved. His trust in Nuno is evident and I believe Tottenham would love him. His ability to open doors for others is unmatched. He has been a target for Leeds United and Liverpool in the past. It wouldn’t surprise my mind if they entered talks about that. We’ve witnessed many former managers return to their clubs in order to take the players they had. This is only normal.

