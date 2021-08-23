Fans of the show are concerned that their beloved professional dancers have gone missing. From the latest casting photo

Preparations for Strictly Come Dancing series 19 are finally underway as the professionals begin training for the latest outing. Some fans noticed something strange in the most recent update from the rehearsal room.
After Amy Dowden, a dancer and professional photographer shared a photo of herself with some other pros on social media, this is what happened.
This striking photo was taken during a photoshoot with stars such as Oti Mbuse, Giovanni Pernice, and Katya J.
They were joined by several new dancers.
Amy posted another picture of Katya and Amy with Nikita Kuzmin.
One fan thought it might have been because they were trying to show off new professionals dancers.
The caption read: “This shoot was meant to introduce new pros, so I assume they don’t need all the older ones.
It seems like only a handful of old pros were needed to capture some photographs.
One other suggested that “I believe that the group dance is why some aren’t there.”
Dianne also calmed down the rumours, as she responded to the photos with love hearts and fire emojis.
Some celebrities started teasing the show’s launch ahead of it.
Dan Walker provided more insights on BBC Breakfast today.
He stated, “On the first day of Strictly Training you are just kind of shoved into all of the sparkles and jewels.
Then they will say: “Right, there’s music. Just dance a little.”
And I thought, “Hold on, it’s gonna take a while, you’re going to teach me this, I have never felt so exposed in all my life.”
He said: “I tried to look cool and smile while it was happening. I was even caught on fire by a glitterball!”
