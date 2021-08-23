Quantcast
Final Fantasy XIV is down for a nine hour hotfix Tonight

By Newslanes Media
If you’ve got plans to go grinding in Final Fantasy XIV tonight, you’re going to need to seek out alternative entertainment. FFXIV will be down for a long maintenance period to fix some server problems that have remained after the MMO’s popularity explosion.

Final Fantasy XIV maintenance begins on August 23, at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 a.m. EDT, and August 24, at 2 a.m. BST. The maintenance will be nine hours long and end on August 24, at 3:00 AM PDT/ 6 am EDT/ 11 am BST. Maintenance will also cause the home-world transfer service to be suspended for 30 minutes prior.

The devs will use this time to implement a hotfix for patch 5.58 and “conduct maintenance of the infrastructure”, they explained in their announcement. As the game’s popularity has increased, the devs are promoting broad plans to reduce server congestion.

For now, at least, you can get a taste of the Endwalker experience on your machine with the benchmark software.

Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 16:58:01 +0000

