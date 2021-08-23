Five Questions to Ask To Determine If TikTok is for You Instagram Is Better for Your Influencer Marketing Campaign

August

You’re probably wondering if you should be focusing on Instagram or TikTok if you are responsible for keeping your brand’s attention on social media platforms.

Both Instagram and TikTok offer unique attractions to their users. Both are visually-oriented, but TikTok’s content is much more music-based and creative. Instagram is more well-known and has a polished look. Its longevity has allowed for a refined advertising and influencer network to develop on it. This can help make it more easy to explore known-commodity partnership opportunities with influencers.

What is the best place to spend your resources and time? Each brand has a different answer, and the differences depend on who they are and what their goals are.

Which demographic is your target market?

Depending on the type of user you are trying to reach, your preference for a platform may differ. TikTok’s overall audience skews younger, with half of all Gen Z American adults accessing the platform, as compared to only 22 percent of millennials and 14 percent of the 50-64 cohort.

Instagram has a wider user base among all demographics, with 48 percent of 30-49 year olds on the platform and a third of the 50-64 age range. The platform’s growth is steady and not seeing the same rate of user expansion as TikTok.

What are your goals to be seen?

Instagram is a better choice for influencers because it has a larger network and more influential people. Instagram is an established influencer platform. This means that influencers might have developed a strategy and are more confident about the best ways to get attention from specific groups.

While sponsored content and advertisements are frequent and common appearances on Instagram’s news feeds, TikTok only has 5.7% of the content creators posting about brands, products or services every day. That number grows to just 17.3% on a weekly basis, with 60.8% of content creators reporting that they have never shared sponsored content on the app, as per our most recent research where we polled 1,743 influencers from more than 20 countries. This is a major advantage of TikTok and a huge opportunity for marketers who want to grab people’s attention in less saturated areas.

What metrics do you use to measure success?

TikTok’s unique structure, and the top content interests of users (#comedy & #dance), means that marketing needs to be subtler, more humorous and more creative in order to draw interest. This platform is not for those who are looking to sell or have strict control over influencer content.

It is a great place to increase organic engagement, to build relationships and possibly to migrate your followers to other social media platforms. In fact, 87.1 percent of TikTok influencers and content creators say their engagement rate is higher than on other platforms.

TikTok has a wider reach than any other social media platform. Its algorithm does not limit views so it’s a great place to plan influencer marketing campaigns.

You may find it easier to focus on speeding up the sales process or getting your audience to the top of your sales funnel by using Instagram Stories. Here you can link to your landing page and ecommerce website.

Are you an expert in the field of influencer marketing?

Are you an existing influencer or just starting? You may be influenced by your own level of knowledge when choosing a platform.

You may be able to work with influencers if you are familiar with the process and can clearly articulate your goals and metrics. If you have previous experience with influencers, you will know exactly where to look and what to do. You can also guide the partnership using your knowledge.

You may find it helpful to learn from Instagram’s influencer partners if you are new to influencer marketing.

Instagram influencers we surveyed said they typically spend at least three hours daily using the platform, which means they likely have their audiences’ likes, dislikes, and propensities down to a science. You can trust your chosen influencers to help you with your marketing plans.

In our recent study on TikTok influencer marketing, marketers surveyed said that analytics and tracking is one of their biggest TikTok challenge areas. These challenges can be overcome if you are confident with your influencer marketing skills and are willing to try new things.

Are there clear winners for companies who use influencer marketing strategies?

There is no winner in the race for brand positioning. You can instead find the best place for your company if you strategize and assess which media outlets your ideal buyer uses.

You can’t do everything in business by feeling all alone. However, you can assess which brand is a good fit for your needs based on these criteria and then adjust as needed while tracking performance.

One platform may be the best for you, but there may also be opportunities to reach your audience on both platforms. You can experiment with your strategy as each platform improves their offerings, algorithms, and business-focused functions.

TikTok is a great platform to experiment if you are ready to take a leap into new things. You can identify the content that resonates with your audience, set your goals and then work together with the right creators to make a splash.

