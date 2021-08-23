GAME has a PS5 available: Get a PS5 for PS10 at your nearest store

GAME customers get a PlayStation 5 console starting at PS10.

Customers are encouraged to go to their nearest store to place a pre-order for a PS5.

Simply go to your nearest GAME shop and make a PS10 deposit. You’ll be given a new console upon arrival.

GAME tweeted that “First come first served” Pre-order yours by coming in. To ensure your order arrives on time, you will need to pay a PS10 deposit.

The console is expected to be in stock by the PS5 UK Stock Account before the week ends.

Unfortunately, the promotion is not available in all locations. You should check with your local store to confirm.

A PS5 UK Stock tweet reads, “GAME INSTORE PS5 PRICE ORDERS.” Check your nearest store to confirm – it is not always possible.

Reserve PS10, collection at the end of each week

GAME wasn’t the only store to stock PlayStation 5 this week. ShopTo stock the PlayStation 5 over the weekend. Base, on the other hand, is emailing its customers.