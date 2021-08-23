Gamescom ONL 2021, will feature Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Vanguard news.

Keighley teased some inbound announcements in the lead-up to the event.
The Call of Duty Vanguard’s next-gen gameplay will be one of the most exciting reveals of the evening.
After the unveiling of Call of Duty Vanguard, gameplay footage has begun to drop.
Keighley tweets the following: “Wednesday see the first real, next-gen, raw gameplay of @CallofDuty Vanguard at @gamescom Opening Night live.
Don’t miss an extended playthrough with Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO and @SHGames).
Keighley revealed also that Genshin Impact will receive “special updates” during ONL, as well as an extended look at the gameplay of Death Stranding Direct’s Cut for PS5.
Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 18:03:18 +0000