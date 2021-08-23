Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Monday, August 23, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Hayley Mills was almost ‘taken out” during a date with Beatle Screaming teenage girls

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Hayley Mills was almost 'taken out" during a date with Beatle Screaming teenage girls

Hayley wrote in Forever Young about how it almost turned out when she arrived at the cinema to screaming fans.

Her words were: “After some time, we were driven to the cinema in a black limousine.

- Advertisement -

There was an enormous crowd waiting. Poor George looked a little cowed when he first saw them.

“In the chaos of it all, somebody managed to unlock the door, and he ran into a snake pit full of screaming, scratching, and mad girls.

Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 9:01:55 -0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHoney Ross is 24-year-old daughter of Jonathan Ross. Dramatic makeover
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks