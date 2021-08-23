How to test your iPhone’s battery life

Your phone may have a low battery life if you feel like your iPhone is constantly charged or are looking for outlets to plug it in.

Apple’s built-in tools make it easy to determine if your iPhone is really about to go out of battery.

You can save money by understanding how your iPhone’s battery works. The cheapest iPhone is $399. You can make the most of what you’re working with by treating the battery right and implementing a few tricks and tips.

These are some tips to help you monitor the health of your iPhone’s battery and make sure it runs like new.

How to find iPhone battery information

Go to “Settings”, and then click on “Battery”. Here you’ll find a breakdown on when your battery was used and what apps were using the most of it. The past 24 hours and the last 10 days can be viewed.

All about that battery

Credit to sasha Lekach/mashable/screenshot

You will also find a section called Battery Health. You can click that to see a quick overview of your current battery health. The maximum battery capacity of my iPhone 8 (which I purchased in December 2019) is 85 percent. You are more successful if you can get to 100 percent. Apple cautions you that a lower capacity could result in less usage time between charges.

Even if you have a lower-than-100-percent capacity, you can still operate at “peak performance.” You can check the “Battery Health”, which will tell you if your battery is still working as usual — or not. These issues might be a sign that your iPhone is having problems.

App launch times are longer

Scrolling is slower

Backlight dimming

Lower speaker volume

Even if you have a smaller battery, it’s still possible to use your iPhone. Apple claims that phones with a capacity of 80 percent or more will continue to function as normal. These are some settings and tricks that you can try to save your battery.