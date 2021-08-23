Jamie Carragher, Liverpool’s hero says Jurgen Klopp is the reason. Perfect answer for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was a sensation under Thomas Tuchel, scoring immediately upon his return to Chelsea. However, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher suggests that Jurgen Klopp will be proving difficult for Romelu Lukaku on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku made his homecoming a success. He scored in the first 15 minutes of Chelsea’s second Chelsea appearance and bullied Arsenal during the Emirates’ 2-0 win.

- Advertisement -

Chelsea signed the Belgian for PS97.5million, from Inter Milan seven years ago.

Lukaku said he still had some business to do at Chelsea. Everton had to make a mistake in judging Lukaku’s abilities and sold him to Everton. Now he is ready to storm the Premier League.

Chelsea will face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. However, former Red Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp may make it more difficult for Lukaku.