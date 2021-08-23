Jessika Power, MAFS, emerges in baggy from her Sydney hotel Clothing after Big Brother VIP

- Advertisement -

She’s one of Australia’s most glamorous reality stars.

But Married At First Sight‘s Jessika Power cut a very understated figure as she emerged from her hotel in Sydney on Saturday.

The Brisbane influencer, 28, who recently flew to Sydney to film Channel Seven series Big Brother VIP, rolled her suitcase down the footpath in a baggy ensemble before climbing into a parked car.

That’s not like you! MAFS star Jessika Power covered up her curves in a baggy ensemble as she emerged from her hotel in Sydney on Saturday, after filming wrapped on Big Brother VIP

Covering up her famous curves, the blonde sported a loose terracotta-coloured shirt, baggy grey sweatpants and a nude singlet.

She went makeup free and completed her look with white sandals and a face mask.

A mask-clad chauffeur helped Jessika lift her bags into the car boot.

Comfort is key! The Brisbane influencer, 28, who recently flew to Sydney to film Channel Seven series Big Brother VIP, dressed down in a baggy terracotta-coloured shirt and grey sweatpants

Helping hand: A mask-clad chauffeur helped Jessika lift her bags into the car boot

The blonde then made her way to the airport and boarded a flight to Queensland.

Jessika will star on Big Brother VIP alongside a handful of international celebrities, including Thomas Markle Jr, the 55-year-old older brother of Meghan Markle; Omarosa Manigault Newman, 47, a former advisor to Donald Trump; and Caitlyn Jenner, 71, the reality star-turned-California gubernatorial candidate.

Also appearing on the show is Kyle Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony, 30, NRL star Matt Cooper, 42, and model Ellie Gonsalves, 30.

Notorious: Big Brother VIP is the latest reality TV appearance for Jessika, who famously starred on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019

Big Brother VIP is the latest reality TV appearance for Jessika, who famously starred on Married at First Sight Australia in 2019.

Seven announced the launch of Big Brother VIP in March, with Sonia Kruger joining the revamped format as its host.

The series is expected to air on Seven and 7Plus later this year.

Cast: Jessika will star on the new season of Big Brother VIP alongside a slew of international and local celebrities. Pictured: the cast of Big Brother VIP 2021