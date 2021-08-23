Joe Swash’s irritable kitchen habits are slammed and reprimanded by Stacey Solomon “Can’t be bothered”

Joe might enjoy cooking but his culinary skills aren’t great. Stacey shamed Joe on social media.

Stacey posted a photo to her Instagram to show Joe’s culinary skills. He prepared an exquisite dinner for Stacey, which included steak and grilled veggies.

Stacey (31 years old) was stunned when Joe went to so much effort to make a romantic meal.

Stacey wasn’t averse to Joe’s gesture, but she was furious at the chaos in his kitchen.

Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 17:04:52 +0000