Lord of the Rings: Gandalf’s actor in Lord of the Rings cried while filming The Hobbit

Lord of the Rings would not have been the same without Gandalf actor McKellen. While McKellen’s performance was memorable, the British thespian performed some amazing lines. It was an easy decision for Jackson to take the actor back to Middle-Earth during production of The Hobbit’s prequel trilogy. McKellen was not happy.
The Hobbit had a greater number of green screen scenes than Lord of the Rings. This was because it was mostly shot in New Zealand.
To maintain their extreme height differences, the actors portraying the dwarves had to be kept separate from human and elven characters.
McKellen also was separated from his co stars, a move that made him cry.
At the time, he stated that “To shoot the dwarfs and the large Gandalf, it was impossible to be in the exact same set.”
“I had 13 photos of the dwarfs on stands, with tiny lights. All I had was my company. Whenever someone is talking it flashes up.” (Via Contact Music
McKellen continued, “Pretending that you are with 13 people while you’re alone is a stretch on your technical abilities to the absolute limit.”
He added, “I actually cried. “I cried.
“Then, I said loudly: “This is not why i became an actor.”
McKellen said, “I don’t remember bad times. But I don’t believe there were any.” “I think that I loved every moment of those movies.”
It seems that McKellen won’t be playing the role of Lord of the Rings in the forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series.
Star Wars asked 2017 if a second Gandalf version would be shown on the screen, being performed by a different actor. The star wars actor asked him if he meant another Gandalf.
The actor was asked straightly if he’d be back to the series playing the role of the legendary wizard.
McKellen responded, “I haven’t said yes because it hasn’t been asked!”
But are you suggesting someone else will play it?” Gandalf has been around for over 7000 years, so it’s not too late [to be his].”
The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films are available to watch on NOW.
