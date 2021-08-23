Lord of the Rings: Gandalf’s actor in Lord of the Rings cried while filming The Hobbit

Lord of the Rings would not have been the same without Gandalf actor McKellen. While McKellen’s performance was memorable, the British thespian performed some amazing lines. It was an easy decision for Jackson to take the actor back to Middle-Earth during production of The Hobbit’s prequel trilogy. McKellen was not happy.

The Hobbit had a greater number of green screen scenes than Lord of the Rings. This was because it was mostly shot in New Zealand.

To maintain their extreme height differences, the actors portraying the dwarves had to be kept separate from human and elven characters.

McKellen also was separated from his co stars, a move that made him cry.

At the time, he stated that “To shoot the dwarfs and the large Gandalf, it was impossible to be in the exact same set.”

“I had 13 photos of the dwarfs on stands, with tiny lights. All I had was my company. Whenever someone is talking it flashes up.” (Via Contact Music

