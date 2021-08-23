Man Utd is told by Gary Neville how much you should spend on West Ham star Declan Rice

“PS100m I would say no, but it is a great midfield pairing with Soucek.

Neville continued by saying that Rice and Soucek could play in any engine room of any team, except that of Manchester City.

The former Red Devils defender said, “You would want them in your middlefield.” They could play anywhere in the midfield, except Manchester City.

Rice was contracted at West Ham from the summer 2024. However, he reportedly declined an offer for a renewal on three occasions. This suggests that he may soon be looking for a fresh challenge.

United’s transfer chief Murtough may try to exploit West Ham’s interest to Lingard to make a deal, Andy Mitten of United We Stand says.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 02:11:09 (+0000).