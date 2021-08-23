Michail Antonio discusses West Ham’s record-breaking goal celebration Premier League: Goes to the top

This was an unforgettable occasion for West Ham supporters. The 4-1 victory over Leicester City saw them rise to the top of the English Premier League. Forward Michail Antonio was also a West Ham legend with his two goals, which gave him the club’s highest number of career goals.

Antonio’s final goals against Leicester, a 10-man team, secured a Hammers second consecutive win. He passed Paolo Di Canio’s first goal for West Ham, which now has 48 goals. To commemorate the occasion forever, he choreographed an elaborate celebration that included a cardboard cutout.

Antonio told the story of that celebration to Sky Sports crew in England. But not before they asked him questions:

Save the Last Dance “The lift at the end!” Michail Antonio joined our friends at @SkySportsPL to explain that his record-setting goal celebration was inspired by Save The Last Dance! pic.twitter.com/t0EP2IBeR2 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer).August 23, 2021

Antonio signed in September 2015 with West Ham and later scored 49th West Ham goals to complete the Hammers’ second consecutive four-goal run. After two matches, West Ham is now at the top in the Premier League with eight goals. This tiebreaker puts West Ham ahead of other teams that have reached maximum points.

In the opening match against Newcastle United, the striker at 31 years old scored the goal. He has now scored three goals for the season.

Next for Antonio: World Cup

In the next few weeks, the 31-year old striker may make his international debut. A report in The Athletic indicates that Antonio has acquired his Jamaican passport and is set to represent the Reggae Boyz in CONCACAF regional World Cup qualifying beginning with the first matches of the octagonal in September.

Antonio has been called up in the past by England coaches, but he never played for the Three Lions. Antonio was born in England but his parents are Jamaican, so he is eligible to represent the Caribbean island country. Jamaica was not able to qualify for the World Cup in 1998, when it only once before.

There will be three automatic berths in CONCACAF, and the fourth placed team will compete in intercontinental qualifying for another spot.

