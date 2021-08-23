Quantcast
Northern Railway is having a flash sale – get your tickets now Tickets for PS1 trains

Northern Railway is having a flash sale - get your tickets now Tickets for PS1 trains

Mark Powles is Northern’s commercial director and customer. He commented on how the railroad operator was motivated to hold a flash sale.

He stated that the past 18 months had been difficult for everyone and as the world begins to recover, it is our goal to allow customers to experience all North has to offer, at the most affordable price.

“It also gives our customers the chance to see, first-hand, the palpable improvements we’ve made while they’ve been away.

Our trains, stations, and ticket-buying options are better than ever. We, along with our staff, can help anyone in the North to “Go Do Your Thing.”

