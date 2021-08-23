Psychonauts 2 Reviews – Our roundup of critics’ reviews scores

The day is fast approaching when we can get our mitts on Psychonauts 2, the long-awaited follow-up to Double Fine’s 2005 original. The platform game’s launch date is just a couple days away on August 25, but the critics’ reviews have just begun pouring in, giving us an idea of what’s in store, and whether it’ll be worth your hard-earned pennies. Let’s have a look at what the critics thought.

First up is our very own Psychonauts 2 review, penned by PCGamesN’s Dustin Bailey. It gets a nine-out of ten rating from Dustin Bailey, who calls it “a unique sequel that improves upon the original in every meaningful manner.” Double Fine rarely misses the mark but it did this one justice.

Double Fine’s new album is proving to be a huge success across all outlets. It’s currently sitting between 87-89 on Metacritic across all platforms. The latter is the average PC score as of the writing.

We’re going to give you a quick overview of our Psychonauts 2 review:

Psychonauts 2 is already a big hit among critics. It has received high marks from all. If you’re keen to have your hands on it the moment it launches, you can pre-order Psychonauts 2 on Microsoft’s store at that link.

