Saira Khan names FOUR Loose Women stars she still admires Talks about after-quitting show

Saira Khan, 51, dramatically quit Loose Women back in January and professed to only “tolerating” some of her co-stars during her time on the show. Now the former Apprentice star has named the only four presenters she remains close to after departing the panel.

She stated that she was close to Coleen, Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson, as well as Christine Lampard.

“Out of all people, these are the people that I would invite to my house and with whom I have a good relationship.”

Saira was also on the program with Janet Street Porter, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.

OK! Magazine: She also added this to the magazine. OK! Magazine: She said, “There were women I thought, ‘I just have to tolerate you doing the job. In real life, you would not be my friend.

