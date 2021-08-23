Saira Khan names FOUR Loose Women stars she still admires Talks about after-quitting show

Saira Khan, 51, dramatically quit Loose Women back in January and professed to only “tolerating” some of her co-stars during her time on the show. Now the former Apprentice star has named the only four presenters she remains close to after departing the panel.
She stated that she was close to Coleen, Ruth Langsford and Linda Robson, as well as Christine Lampard.
“Out of all people, these are the people that I would invite to my house and with whom I have a good relationship.”
Saira was also on the program with Janet Street Porter, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.
OK! Magazine: She also added this to the magazine. OK! Magazine: She said, “There were women I thought, ‘I just have to tolerate you doing the job. In real life, you would not be my friend.
They’d probably say the exact same thing about me. You could also learn a lot more about me on the show, including my abuse and adoption.
You don’t receive a lot thanks for this. Although my family isn’t interested in being related to someone well-known, I felt like I was placing them in an awkward situation.
After appearing on The Apprentice in 2015, Saira was a member of Loose women, but she left after locking down made it difficult for her to make decisions about her future priorities.
Saira, in an interview after her departure, said she would not be in touch with her former co-stars. She had only been sociable in a professional capacity with some of them.
When asked about what happened, Linda explained to Express.co.uk: “Saira was a big shock, I mean she wasn’t coming into the studio, she was doing it from home.
So I was shocked she wouldn’t continue. “She was working from home once to twice per week, so that was quite a surprise,” she said.
Linda is able to understand her reasons for leaving the program, and she now plans on focusing her efforts in skincare, Saira Skin.
She continued, “She’s a regular on the small screen, and has a wonderful skincare line out. And she does a lot with it, she is absolutely gorgeous.”
She was a great Loose Women host, and they’ll miss her greatly. We all know that.
Recently, the 51-year old flew to Portugal’s Juicy Oasis resort to finish a seven-day yoga, juice and fitness program.
Saira posted on Instagram last week that she was now capable of fitting into the beautiful floral jumpsuit she couldn’t zip up in January.
The former Loose Women actress shared before-and-after photos and said that she doesn’t weigh herself on the scales.
Saira is next to appear in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which will air on Channel 4 soon.
