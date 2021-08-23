Sarah Williamson, Australian Newsreader: “Nobody ever asked.” If I had been vaccinated in the U.S., airports would provide me with the necessary information.

- Advertisement -

An Australian newsreader working in Tel Aviv has urged Aussies to get the widely available AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, saying it won’t limit their international travel.

There are concerns about America and some European countries not recognising the Australian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine, but journalist Sarah Williamson says her fellow countrymen don’t have to worry.

Williamson, who works for Israeli news channel i24 News, said on Monday she wasn’t even asked to show her vaccine records when she recently travelled to the U.S.

“Yo Australia. You don’t have to worry about being unable to travel to America if you receive the AZ jab. I went through two airports, and no one asked me if I had been vaccinated. She wrote, “Slow down, guys,” on Instagram.

It comes after Williamson slammed Australia’s lockdowns earlier this month.

A post was shared by the 30-year-old to Instagram, in which he said that ‘brainwashed Aussies’ were living in a totalitarian society.

“I didn’t think I would ever say that… Given the current mindset of both the government and most of those living in Australia, I don’t feel proud to call myself Australian. She wrote, “I’m sorry.”

“I am aware that I will be subject to a torrent of abuse from brainwashed Aussies.” She continued, “I’m sorry that you feel like this,” she said.

“I am sorry that you live in such a totalitarian society.”

This reporter was recently noticed for her stunning looks as she covered the Israel-Palestine conflict in Tel Aviv.

Sarah is a bikini and swimwear model when she isn’t reporting on geopolitical conflict.

As an actress, she is also an aspirant and even appeared in major campaigns for an Israeli shoe brand.