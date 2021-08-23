Solheim Cup: Maguire will make Irish History

Leona Maguire will be representing Team Europe in the Solheim Cup

After being selected as Catriona Matthew’s captain for the contest, Leona Maguire will be the first Irish player to represent Team Europe at the Solheim Cup.

After an outstanding rookie season in 2020, the 26-year old has made it into the top 50. The 2021 campaign saw two runners-up finishes as well six top 10 finishes from 15 starts.

Maguire is one of the four newcomers in the European team that will travel to Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio from September 4-8. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark, and Matilda Castren, both Finland, are also expected to make their debuts.

After narrowly missing the automatic qualification, Nanna Koerstz madsen received a pick

Madelene Sagstrom gets another pick, having finished tied-second in the AIG Women’s Open, Sunday. Madsen was a further shot back, finishing fifth, after she double-bogeyed her last hole.

Madsen was also a top-10 at the Olympics and took third place at the ANA Inspiration. Castren, on the other hand, has won breakthrough wins both on the LPGA Tour as well as the Ladies European Tour.

Celine Boutier, who had won all four matches in her debut, was given a wildcard selection. Mel Reid, who has been vice-captain for 2019, was selected for a fourth Solheim Cup appearance.

Following the conclusion of AIG Women’s Open the six captain’s selections were made. They joined two automatic qualifiers from LET Solheim Cup points standings, and four from Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the complete European lineup.

Matthew stated, “I am really happy right now with my team for the 2021 Solheim Cup.” There is a lot of experience and Sophia is representing Europe for first time.

“Over the last few months, many European players were playing well and throwing their names in the hat. The hardest part of picking picks is the most difficult, but we will have a fantastic team.

Catriona Matthew hopes to take Europe back to back Solheim Cup wins

After claiming her third major title, Anna Nordqvist rose to the top of the world at No 16. Georgia Hall was able to qualify via the Ladies European Tour Standings, thanks to a tie-second place.

Emily Kristine Pedersen was a four-time winner of the Ladies European Tour. She won the Order of Merit and finished at the top of the LET Solheim Cup points standings. This will be her first appearance since 2017.

England’s Charley Hull, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Spain’s Carlota Carlota were both able to secure their spots via world ranking. They will be making their fifth Solheim Cup appearances in February. Last year’s AIG Women’s Open winner Sophia Popov is the final debutant after she claimed the second automatic qualifying spot.

Pat Hurst, Team USA Captain, will make her picks Monday afternoon. Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing and Megan Khang are the six automatic qualifiers.

You can watch the Solheim Cup on Sky Sports from September 4 – 6.