‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer sees Peter Parker seeking Doctor Strange can help

Warning: The trailer and this post contain major spoilers about the plot of Spider-Man Far From Home. You must read at your own risk.

After a flimsy leak, the official trailer of Spider-Man: The Way Home is now available.

It’s the first peek at the upcoming instalment of the MCU’s Spider-Man series, with Tom Holland back in the Spidey suit. After Quentin Beck/Mysterio’s shocking revelation of Peter Parker’s identity, the trailer continues where we left off with Spider-Man: Far From Home 2019. MJ (Zendaya), now knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

It’s enough to state that Spidey is not in a hero position reputation-wise. He was also framed for the Elemental attacks. Spider-Man (Tom Holland), in No Way Home seeks the help of his old pal, the time master Doctor Strange. (Benedict Cumberbatch). Yes, we are ready to establish a connection with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Holland claims that previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, are not in the movie. We didn’t get a chance to see them, but we were able to look at Inception-style effects as well as an older nemesis, Alfred Molina, aka Doctor Octopus. He was in Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel Spider-Man 2. And is that a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb? It looks a lot like that.

Parker, that voice in the distance says it all: “Be cautious what you wish to get.”

Spider-Man – No Way Home will be in theaters December 17.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 03:20:59 +0000