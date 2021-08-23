The five most dangerous hikes in the world All over the world

Taghia, Morocco

Just by looking at the Taghia walkway, Morocco can make anyone quake.

It is only about two hours away from Zaouiat, which has a larger number of buildings.

The trek is only made by 500 people each year. However, for thrill-seekers, the trip is definitely worth it.

At its highest point, the climb can be 3000m. Some sections appear to consist of planks of wood bolted onto the side of the rock face.

Alex Honnold, a famed solo climber and climber posted a picture of himself in Morocco on Facebook with the caption “Still my favorite trail in Taghia!” Can’t beat Berber stonework.”

Drakensberg Traverse, South Africa

Drakensberg Traverse, a 40-mile long trek through Natal National Park.

The actual walk is one thing. But one aspect of the adventure will make adventure-lovers shake their heads.

To begin their journey, visitors will need to climb two very rickety ladders.

The records show that there were 55 deaths here in 1985. However, the figures haven’t been updated since then.

