These 12 Spanish tourist spots could be found underwater 2100 – MAPPED

These 12 Spanish tourist spots could be submerged by 2100

The interactive map from NASA, available here, shows which parts of Spain are at greatest risk.

These projections are mostly based on data from satellites, instruments on ground and computer analysis.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife will see the highest sea level rise prediction in Spain. It is the capital of Tenerife on the Canary Islands. Levels are expected to increase by 81cm over the next 80 year.

The second most at-risk area is the popular tourist destinations of Barcelona and Cadiz, which are both expected to experience a 75cm sea level rise.

Already, you can see the changes in Barcelona. Every year six to ten metres of sand is lost due to global warming.

Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 18:52:11+10000