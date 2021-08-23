Update on the travel list: Madeira and Croatia could become amber This week in utter chaos fear

Paul Charles, chief executive at The PC Agency said that significant changes might include some Caribbean islands becoming reddish and Saudi Arabia becoming green, as well as Israel turning amber.

He told The Telegraph that “Much Europe will not change” because the government would cause chaos at the borders of Europe during bank holidays weekend and week, if it chose to make some countries, like Spain or Balearics, red and put so many people in hotel quarantine.

Some countries will turn green because of their falling Covid rates.

This week, Canada, Poland, Bhutan and the Czech Republic could all be included in the green list.

