Wood is out of the third test because of a shoulder injury

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood will not be available for this week’s third Test against India at Emerald Headingley. The 31-year old has suffered a shoulder injury during the second Test loss at Lord’s.
Sam Drury
Last updated: 23/08/21 10:00am
On day four at Lord’s, the 31-year old suffered an injury when he tried to stop the boundary by diving. Despite returning to bowl the following day, the ECB confirmed that he would not be able to play at Emerald Headingley.
Wood will continue to be with Joe Root in Leeds, where he will receive his rehabilitation with the England medical staff. He will also be evaluated at the conclusion of the Test match.
More information to come…
Publiated at Mon, 23 August 2021 9:50:42 +0000