Wood is out of the third test because of a shoulder injury

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood was unable to play in the third Test against India due to a fractured right shoulder.

On day four at Lord’s, the 31-year old suffered an injury when he tried to stop the boundary by diving. Despite returning to bowl the following day, the ECB confirmed that he would not be able to play at Emerald Headingley.

Wood will continue to be with Joe Root in Leeds, where he will receive his rehabilitation with the England medical staff. He will also be evaluated at the conclusion of the Test match.

Day one of the Test match between India and England at Emerald Headingley will be aired live on Wednesday, 10 am ET via Sky Sports Cricket.