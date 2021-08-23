Quantcast
Wood is out of the third test because of a shoulder injury

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood will not be available for this week’s third Test against India at Emerald Headingley. The 31-year old has suffered a shoulder injury during the second Test loss at Lord’s.

Mark Wood was injured in the shoulder at Lord’s, and will be unable to play for England’s third test against India.

England’s fast bowler Mark Wood was unable to play in the third Test against India due to a fractured right shoulder.

On day four at Lord’s, the 31-year old suffered an injury when he tried to stop the boundary by diving. Despite returning to bowl the following day, the ECB confirmed that he would not be able to play at Emerald Headingley.

Wood will continue to be with Joe Root in Leeds, where he will receive his rehabilitation with the England medical staff. He will also be evaluated at the conclusion of the Test match.

More information to come…

Day one of the Test match between India and England at Emerald Headingley will be aired live on Wednesday, 10 am ET via Sky Sports Cricket.

