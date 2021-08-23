Xbox Gamescom 2021: When can you stream the Xbox Gamescom stream online? Start time, live stream

The Xbox team hosted its E3 blockbuster event not too long ago. Following the E3 event, Xbox gamers have another important date in their calendars. The Xbox Gamescom 2021 show will take place this week and will provide more information about Series X’s “biggest, most exclusive game lineup ever.”
This event will be held in advance of Gamescom Opening night Live and provide information on new Xbox Game Studios titles, games from third parties, as well as upcoming Game Pass releases.
This sounds like something you would enjoy, then the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream will be available soon.
Xbox Live will take place Tuesday, August 24, at 6 pm BST.
Other regions will have 10am Pacific time, 11pm Eastern Time and 7pm CEST.
The Xbox Live Streaming Event will be available on Twitch and Facebook Gaming, as well as Twitter.
Announcing the event previously in a post online, the Xbox team said: “To warm you up for gamescom week we’ll be airing the official gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager. For more information about the most exclusive game lineup ever, join us August 24th at 10:00 PT/6:00 PM BST/7:00 p.m. CEST.
You’ll receive in-depth updates on some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles along with some third-party partners. This includes some of the amazing titles that are coming to Xbox this Holiday, as well as upcoming releases for our Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
You can view the stream on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Gaming. We plan to support 30 languages in addition to our English Audio Descriptions (EAD) and American Sign Language, so that everyone can watch the stream. Additional accessibility services will be offered for live broadcasts in other languages.
This Xbox event will take place before Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 25, at 8:59 PM.
Gamescom’s big event will begin at 11:00 pacific, 2:45 eastern time and 8:45 CEST.
Publited at Mon, 23 August 2021 12:56.25 +0000