Xbox Gamescom 2021: When can you stream the Xbox Gamescom stream online? Start time, live stream

The Xbox team hosted its E3 blockbuster event not too long ago. Following the E3 event, Xbox gamers have another important date in their calendars. The Xbox Gamescom 2021 show will take place this week and will provide more information about Series X’s “biggest, most exclusive game lineup ever.”

This event will be held in advance of Gamescom Opening night Live and provide information on new Xbox Game Studios titles, games from third parties, as well as upcoming Game Pass releases.

This sounds like something you would enjoy, then the Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream will be available soon.

Xbox Live will take place Tuesday, August 24, at 6 pm BST.

Other regions will have 10am Pacific time, 11pm Eastern Time and 7pm CEST.