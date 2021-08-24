Quantcast
28.8 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

AFL: Jules Neale, a pregnant WAG enjoys some retail therapy Brisbane

By Newslanes Media
0
7

Must read

As Jules Neale, a pregnant AFLWAG shows off her baby bump and attempts on floral dresses during a day’s retail therapy she indulges herself in some shopping.

By Alisha Buaya For Daily Mail Australia

Published by Last Updated:

- Advertisement -

Pregnant footy WAG Jules Neale enjoyed some retail therapy on Sunday as her husband Lachie trained for an upcoming AFL game.

She tried on a bump-friendly floral frock while visiting a boutique in Brisbane.

As she inspected the mini-dress, which had a square neckline with puffy sleeves, the blonde took a picture in front of a mirror.

Bumping along nicely! While her husband Lachie was training for the upcoming AFL match, WAG Jules Neale, a pregnant footy WAG, enjoyed some retail therapy in Brisbane.

- Advertisement -

She turned her back to expose the dress’s back at one point.

Jules was happy with her frock, and she later was seen leaving the shop with a mask on and a bag underneath.

Lachie is training with the Brisbane Lions in preparation for Saturday’s match against the Melbourne Demons.

Pretty: At one stage, she turned around to reveal the bump-friendly frock's backless design

Pretty: She turned her back to show the bump-friendly dress’s backless style at one point

Adding to the collection: Jules looked pleased with the frock and was later seen walking out of the store with a face mask on and a dress bag under her arm

Jules was happy with her frock, and later she was seen leaving the shop with a mask on and a bag underneath.

- Advertisement -

The Brownlow medallist was seen on Tuesday warming up at The Gabba with his fellow teammates.

In March, the Neales revealed that they had a baby girl.

The caption included a caption that reads: “Can’t wait” and also included a pink ribbon and an emoji of a baby.

On the field: Her husband Lachie has been training with the Brisbane Lions for their match against the Melbourne Demons on Saturday

Lachie, her husband has been practicing with the Brisbane Lions in preparation for Saturday’s match against the Melbourne Demons

Getting ready: The Brownlow medallist was seen warming up with his teammates at The Gabba on Tuesday

Get ready: The Brownlow Medallist, who was seen getting ready with his team at The Gabba on Tuesday

Jules shared the exact same photo on Instagram and affectionately called their unborn baby Baby Neale.

“We’ve dreamed of meeting you since childhood, little one,” she wrote.

“The journey to get here was difficult and long, but it has been worth every moment. I have been changed by it.

'Can't wait to meet you': The Neales announced in March they were expecting a baby girl

“Can’t wait”: In March, the Neales revealed that they would be having a baby girl.

“You were certainly worth the wait, and I am so eager to hold you in mine arms and be your momma baby girl,” she said, adding that her words are a gift of extra love to all women who have tried to conceive.

Lachie and Jules were married in Perth in November 2018.

After seven seasons, he switched to Fremantle’s Lions team to be with Julie.

Lachie and Jules were married in late 2018, in Perth. After seven seasons, he switched to Fremantle Lions to join Julie in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 06:23.40 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWindows 10 Warning: Do not allow anyone to touch your computer until you are absolutely sure. This critical bug has been fixed
Next articleAlex Jones recalls breaking up with his ex LIVE during TV Angelina Jolie interview
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks