AFL: Jules Neale, a pregnant WAG enjoys some retail therapy Brisbane

- Advertisement -

Pregnant footy WAG Jules Neale enjoyed some retail therapy on Sunday as her husband Lachie trained for an upcoming AFL game.

She tried on a bump-friendly floral frock while visiting a boutique in Brisbane.

As she inspected the mini-dress, which had a square neckline with puffy sleeves, the blonde took a picture in front of a mirror.

Bumping along nicely! While her husband Lachie was training for the upcoming AFL match, WAG Jules Neale, a pregnant footy WAG, enjoyed some retail therapy in Brisbane.

- Advertisement -

She turned her back to expose the dress’s back at one point.

Jules was happy with her frock, and she later was seen leaving the shop with a mask on and a bag underneath.

Lachie is training with the Brisbane Lions in preparation for Saturday’s match against the Melbourne Demons.

Pretty: She turned her back to show the bump-friendly dress’s backless style at one point

Jules was happy with her frock, and later she was seen leaving the shop with a mask on and a bag underneath.

- Advertisement -

The Brownlow medallist was seen on Tuesday warming up at The Gabba with his fellow teammates.

In March, the Neales revealed that they had a baby girl.

The caption included a caption that reads: “Can’t wait” and also included a pink ribbon and an emoji of a baby.

Lachie, her husband has been practicing with the Brisbane Lions in preparation for Saturday’s match against the Melbourne Demons

Get ready: The Brownlow Medallist, who was seen getting ready with his team at The Gabba on Tuesday

Jules shared the exact same photo on Instagram and affectionately called their unborn baby Baby Neale.

“We’ve dreamed of meeting you since childhood, little one,” she wrote.

“The journey to get here was difficult and long, but it has been worth every moment. I have been changed by it.

“Can’t wait”: In March, the Neales revealed that they would be having a baby girl.

“You were certainly worth the wait, and I am so eager to hold you in mine arms and be your momma baby girl,” she said, adding that her words are a gift of extra love to all women who have tried to conceive.

Lachie and Jules were married in Perth in November 2018.

After seven seasons, he switched to Fremantle’s Lions team to be with Julie.