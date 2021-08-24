After parking, Mum was ‘harased’ by PS285 charges Permission granted to friend in their space

Sarah Quinn (35), claims that she was “harased” by Vehicle Control Services after parking in a friend’s space. Ms Quinn claimed that Vehicle Control Services demanded she pay PS285 even though her friend gave permission to park in the area.

Ms Quinn alleges that the parking company threatened her with bailiffs if she didn’t pay the fee.

The firm also informed her that failure to pay the fees could adversely affect her credit score.

She claims that her friend’s lease agreement states the space is hers, provided she does not obstruct others.

Although Ms Quinn acknowledged that the fine put a strain on her mental health, she remains determined to win her case.