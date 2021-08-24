Airbnb claims it will house 20,000 Afghan refugees

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, stated Tuesday that the program will begin immediately and that Airbnb will pay for stays.
The US is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises. We feel a responsibility to step up,” Chesky said in a series of posts on Twitter.
Chesky stated that the company will work closely with NGOs as well as its non-profit arm, Airbnb.org. This provides housing for people who are in dire need after natural disasters or other crises.
Chesky didn’t say for how long or what amount of money the company would pay to shelter refugees. CNN Business reached out to Chesky for more information but the company didn’t immediately reply.
Since Kabul fell to Taliban in Afghanistan’s capital, thousands have attempted to flee the country. Many Afghans arrived at Kabul’s airport to board evacuation flights run by the United States or other countries.
Decades of conflict in Afghanistan has already produced an acute refugee crisis. There are almost 2.5 million registered refugees from Afghanistan, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, comprising the largest protracted refugee population in Asia.
Many NGOs and religious organizations, as well as local government officials in America, Britain, and elsewhere, have committed to aiding Afghan refugees. Chesky urged the business community not to be dissident.
I hope that this encourages others business leaders to follow my lead. Chesky stated Tuesday that there is no time for waste.
