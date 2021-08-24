Airbnb claims it will house 20,000 Afghan refugees

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, stated Tuesday that the program will begin immediately and that Airbnb will pay for stays.

The US is facing one of the most serious humanitarian crises. We feel a responsibility to step up,” Chesky said in a series of posts on Twitter

Chesky stated that the company will work closely with NGOs as well as its non-profit arm, Airbnb.org. This provides housing for people who are in dire need after natural disasters or other crises.

Chesky didn’t say for how long or what amount of money the company would pay to shelter refugees. CNN Business reached out to Chesky for more information but the company didn’t immediately reply.