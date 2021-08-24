Airbnb to Offer Temporary Housing in Afghanistan for 22,000 Afghans Refugees

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide.

According to Airbnb’s chief executive Brian Chesky and by donations to Airbnb.org the effort will be financially supported.

A company spokesperson stated that they provide housing via partners and resettlement agencies, and were in direct coordination to refugees. They also advise on the length of their stay and what is needed.

We are not able to provide permanent housing but we will continue housing families in temporary housing.

Last week, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as the United States and its Allies pulled troops out. United States and allies race to finish the evacuation of Afghans and foreigners before an August 31 deadline was met by the Taliban.

Airbnb.org and partners have worked together to quickly place refugees in housing in America within the weekend.

U.S. military and coalition flights evacuated 21,600 people from Kabul, Afghanistan in a 24-hour period since early Monday, a White House official said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 17:35:52 +0000