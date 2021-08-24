Quantcast
28.8 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Alex Jones recalls breaking up with his ex LIVE during TV Angelina Jolie interview

By Newslanes Media
0
8

Must read

Alex Jones recalls breaking up with his ex LIVE during TV Angelina Jolie interview

Alex’s boyfriend decided to interview her instead of calling her to tell her that she was needed immediately.

She said that Alex was ill, and that she is actually in Wales. He said she could go, adding she had already told the television company.

- Advertisement -

He was off! Unbeknownst to me, I am still shopping at Topshop for cheap jeans and shoes!

Alex recalls returning to his flat, waiting hours for Alex to come back before eventually getting tired and ready to drive home to Cardiff.

The worst was still to come.

Publiated at Tue 24 August 2021, 06:23:13 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAFL: Jules Neale, a pregnant WAG enjoys some retail therapy Brisbane
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks