Atletico Madrid selects two Arsenal players in Kieran Trippier swap deal

Atletico Madrid would only be interested in two Arsenal players in a potential swap deal involving Kieran Trippier, according to reports. Arsenal are keen to sign Trippier in the current summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta spent approximately PS130million so far on new signings, but that is still not enough.

Arteta has a plan to sign a right back for Hector Bellerin, who is keen to leave Gunners.

They have not been able to locate a club that would sign Bellerin to a long-term deal.

After the Serie A champions rejected a clause in a loan agreement requiring them to purchase, Inter Milan’s move fell through.

Bellerin was linked to a possible swap with Trippier, Atletico Madrid.

